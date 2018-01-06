Crime

He stole a vehicle with two people inside. Now Visalia police are looking for him

By Chueyee Yang

Visalia police say two men were briefly kidnapped Saturday when an unidentified male stole their vehicle while they were inside.

At 1:51 p.m., officers went to the 8900 block of West Goshen Avenue, where the suspect had stolen the vehicle, according to a police news release. Officers soon spotted the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but driver failed to yield and a high-speed pursuit started.

During the pursuit, police said officers discovered the driver had released the two adults shortly after he’d taken the vehicle and before being spotted by officers.

The pursuit was then canceled by police after knowing the two were released and for the public’s safety, said Lt. James Andrews.

By 7:45 p.m. the vehicle was located and was being processed, Andrews said.

No one was injured, police said.

