Crime

Man, woman shot in ‘quiet’ northeast Fresno neighborhood

By Ashleigh Panoo

apanoo@fresnobee.com

January 05, 2018 11:09 PM

Two people were found shot Friday night after police responded to a panic alarm at a north Fresno home.

A man and a woman, both in their 30s, were shot several times in the upper torso, Sgt. Rudy Tafoya said, and were hospitalized in serious condition.

The alarm went off at the home near Spruce and Millbrook avenues at 8:45 p.m., Tafoya said. Officers arrived minutes later, he said, saw the door had been forced open and found the man and woman.

There are no suspects or motive, Tafoya said, but it is believed that the pair were targeted for some reason. Investigators were unsure how or if the two people are related.

The neighborhood where the attack occurred is considered quiet, Tafoya said, with police receiving few calls for service.

Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan

