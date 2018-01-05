Harley rider dies in collision at Jensen and Marks avenues

The 58-year-old rider of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle died from injuries he sustained Thursday afternoon in a traffic collision at West Jensen Avenue and South Marks Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. as the rider was westbound on Jensen approaching Marks when Ummi Mohamed, 21, of Fresno pulled out from a stop sign in front of the Harley, according to the CHP. The rider, who died at the scene, had the right of way, but Mohamed reportedly told an investigator that she believed there was a stop sign on Jensen. Mohamed was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and a 1-year-old infant was taken to the hospital for observation.
The CHP said neither drugs nor alcohol appeared to be a factor in the crash.
