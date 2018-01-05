Crime

Harley rider dies in collision at Jensen and Marks avenues

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

January 05, 2018 09:28 AM

The 58-year-old rider of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle died from injuries he sustained Thursday afternoon in a traffic collision at West Jensen Avenue and South Marks Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. as the rider was westbound on Jensen approaching Marks when Ummi Mohamed, 21, of Fresno pulled out from a stop sign in front of the Harley, according to the CHP. The rider, who died at the scene, had the right of way, but Mohamed reportedly told an investigator that she believed there was a stop sign on Jensen. Mohamed was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and a 1-year-old infant was taken to the hospital for observation.

The CHP said neither drugs nor alcohol appeared to be a factor in the crash.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Woman walks toward her vehicle when she's robbed by someone parked next to her

    The Fresno Police Department is looking for help to identify a robber and the driver who waited in a car parked next to the victim’s vehicle, then mugged her as she walked to her van. The robbery, shown on this security video, took place during daylight Tuesday and occurred at the Fastrip Gas Station in central Fresno (3793 N. Hughes Ave.). -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee

Woman walks toward her vehicle when she's robbed by someone parked next to her

Woman walks toward her vehicle when she's robbed by someone parked next to her 0:31

Woman walks toward her vehicle when she's robbed by someone parked next to her
Standoff with Fresno police ends quietly with suspect surrendering 0:41

Standoff with Fresno police ends quietly with suspect surrendering
Standoff with police at Fresno apartment 0:29

Standoff with police at Fresno apartment

View More Video