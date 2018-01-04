As she walked to her van, a robber waited. In a car parked next to hers.

Fresno police investigators are looking for help in identifying a robbery suspect and a getaway driver who waited in a car parked next to a woman’s van, then mugged her as she walked up to her vehicle.
The robbery, caught on security video, took place during daylight hours Tuesday at the Fastrip Gas Station, 3793 N. Hughes Ave., near the intersection of Dakota and West avenues, in central Fresno.
Never miss a local story.
The woman was walking to her car, about to head to the bank to make a deposit, when she was attacked from behind. A person wearing a mask popped out of a parked car.
Pulled to the ground and kicked by the attacker, the woman had her purse and the money she was about to deposit taken. The assailant got back in the car and fled.
The car is described as a newer four-door, white Toyota Camry with tinted windows. It displayed red paper plates with white lettering.
Described as a male, the attacker wore a white mask, gray hoodie with dark sleeves and dark pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. K. Xiong at 559-621-2079 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 (STOP).
Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee
Comments