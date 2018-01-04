As she walked to her van, a robber waited. In a car parked next to hers.

More Videos 0:41 Standoff with Fresno police ends quietly with suspect surrendering Pause 2:09 How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 0:36 Shooting in central Fresno 1:47 Southwest Fresno flag football game aims to unite police, community 1:09 Marijuana company will begin operations at old Woodlake lumber yard in the new year 2:41 Watch: Northern California wildfire survivor gets surprise from Harlem Globetrotter 2:35 17 notable Trump moments of 2017 1:30 Curb Appeal: Custom-built Sugarloaf Ranch is a labor of love nestled in the foothills 1:01 Movie trailer: 'Wonder' 1:55 A ride on a thoroughbred Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Woman walks toward her vehicle when she's robbed by someone parked next to her The Fresno Police Department is looking for help to identify a robber and the driver who waited in a car parked next to the victim’s vehicle, then mugged her as she walked to her van. The robbery, shown on this security video, took place during daylight Tuesday and occurred at the Fastrip Gas Station in central Fresno (3793 N. Hughes Ave.). -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee The Fresno Police Department is looking for help to identify a robber and the driver who waited in a car parked next to the victim’s vehicle, then mugged her as she walked to her van. The robbery, shown on this security video, took place during daylight Tuesday and occurred at the Fastrip Gas Station in central Fresno (3793 N. Hughes Ave.). -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee The Fresno Police Department

