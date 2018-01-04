Juwuan Jones, 22, Fresno
MAGEC makes arrest in Christmas Eve house party shooting

By Brianna Calix

bcalix@fresnobee.com

January 04, 2018 06:20 PM

A 22-year-old Fresno man is in jail in connection to a shooting that took place at a Sanger house party on Christmas Eve.

Law enforcement officers with the Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium (MAGEC) arrested Juwuan Jones at his Fresno home. He was questioned and booked into Fresno County Jail on Dec. 29.

Jones was jailed on suspicion of two felony counts of assault with a firearm.

Deputies responded to a call reporting two people were shot about 1 a.m. Christmas Eve. When they arrived to a home on Piedra Road past Centerville, they found a large party with hundreds of guests.

Two men in their 20s suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to a hospital, where they were treated and released.

After detaining multiple people for questioning, deputies believe the shooting was gang related.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to contact sheriff’s dispatch at 559-600-3111 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Brianna Calix: 559-441-6166, @BriannaCalix

