Fresno man arrested for firing nearly 40 shots in New Year’s celebration

Fresno police have arrested a man who allegedly fired 40 shots into the air during an “intoxicated celebration” on New Years.

Bullets went through houses in two separate incidents and police reported more than 100 gunfire incidents through use of the department’s ShotSpotter tracking system – in both north and south Fresno, as the clock struck midnight, police reported.

Southeast officers on Wednesday served a search warrant for 33-year-old Ruben Espinoza’s home where the ShotSpotter noted seven rounds were fired. Investigators later learned Espinoza fired nearly 40 rounds, police said.

Police were led to another location where they found the handgun Espinoza used to fire the shots. Espinoza was booked into Fresno County Jail on suspicion of firearm in a negligent manner. He was released Thursday after posting bail.

Espinoza is at least the second person arrested for allegedly firing shots on New Years.

Juan Rolons, 26, was booked on weapons charges. Sgt. James Rossetti reported that officers were close to Olive Avenue and First Street when the gunfire was heard. Rolons was seen carrying the rifle and a canister of ammunition. Rossetti said Rolons was “uncooperative and intoxicated” when he was approached by gang detectives.