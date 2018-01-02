Standoff with Fresno police ends quietly with suspect surrendering

More Videos

Marijuana company will begin operations at old Woodlake lumber yard in the new year

    An hours-long police standoff outside a fourplex at East Mackenzie and North Glenn Avenues in Fresno led to the arrest of 20-year-old Jose Marquez, wanted in connection with a shooting. Lt. Joe Alvarez of the Fresno Police Department describes the day's events.

An hours-long police standoff outside a fourplex at East Mackenzie and North Glenn Avenues in Fresno led to the arrest of 20-year-old Jose Marquez, wanted in connection with a shooting. Lt. Joe Alvarez of the Fresno Police Department describes the day's events.
John Walker and Brianna Calix The Fresno Bee
Crime

Fresno police were involved with a standoff with occupants of an apartment in downtown Fresno on Tuesday morning. A standoff negotiator around 11:45 a.m. demanded the occupants of an apartment in the 1400 block of East McKenzie Avenue to surrender.

Crime

Surveillance video shows a slender woman wearing a San Jose State hooded sweatshirt waiting for the driver of a red car to enter the Tower Market on Van Ness Avenue. She approaches the car and grabs the elderly passenger's purse. Unable to take the purse, the suspect reaches into the purse and takes the woman's wallet. The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect, who was described as a young black woman, 35 to 45 years old. You can call Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.

Crime

Security video at a Fresno jewelry store shows seven people suspected of stealing gold merchandise from the store Dec. 16, 2017. The suspects had a baby with them. The store is at North Marks and West Shaw avenues. The suspects drove away in a black van, possibly a Dodge Caravan.