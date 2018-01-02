Pixabay
Pixabay

Crime

Homeowner shoots man trying to break into his car

By Robert Rodriguez

brodriguez@fresnobee.com

January 02, 2018 03:35 PM

A Visalia homeowner wounded the man who was allegedly trying to break into his car, police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday when the suspect, 37-year-old Nicholas Wilkerson, was caught breaking into a car parked in the driveway of a home on Oakridge Avenue in the northeast part of the city.

Witnesses told police that the homeowner, who was armed with a gun, confronted the suspect. The confrontation escalated and the homeowner fired his weapon, hitting Wilkerson once.

Wilkerson was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The incident is being investigated by the Violent Crimes Unit. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Henry Martinez at 559-713-4156.

Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Standoff with police at Fresno apartment

    A police standoff negotiator attempts to make contact with occupants of an apartment in downtown Fresno, California on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018.

Standoff with police at Fresno apartment

Standoff with police at Fresno apartment 0:29

Standoff with police at Fresno apartment
Fresno police call for apartment occupants to surrender 0:48

Fresno police call for apartment occupants to surrender
Chief Jerry Dyer: What goes up, must come down 0:46

Chief Jerry Dyer: What goes up, must come down

View More Video