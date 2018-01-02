Omar Almaguer
Omar Almaguer Visalia Police Department
Omar Almaguer Visalia Police Department

Crime

Visalia officer and suspect injured in hotel lobby fight

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

January 02, 2018 09:51 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

A Visalia police officer and a man who attacked him in a hotel lobby were both taken to a hospital for injuries early Tuesday, police reported.

Omar Almaguer, 28, was booked on charges of assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest and other charges after the fight. The officer, who sustained an injury to his hand, was not identified.

Police say the incident began about 2 a.m. at the Best Western Hotel on Airport Drive, where a man was reported to be acting strangely. Officers were unable to locate the subject, but returned after an employee reported that the man was back. Officers were told that an employee was so upset by the man’s behavior that he locked the man in the lobby and fled. The officer made contact with the man, identified as Almaguer, and asked him to come outside. Police say that prompted Almaguer to attack the officer in a fight that lasted several minutes. Police say arriving officers were forced to use an unspecified “impact weapon” and a stun device to subdue Almaguer.

Almaguer was treated for unspecified injuries and booked in the Tulare County Jail.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Standoff with police at Fresno apartment

    A police standoff negotiator attempts to make contact with occupants of an apartment in downtown Fresno, California on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2017.

Standoff with police at Fresno apartment

Standoff with police at Fresno apartment 0:29

Standoff with police at Fresno apartment
Chief Jerry Dyer: What goes up, must come down 0:46

Chief Jerry Dyer: What goes up, must come down
Officer sees man raise black handgun and shoots twice 6:38

Officer sees man raise black handgun and shoots twice

View More Video