More Videos

Officer sees man raise black handgun and shoots twice 6:38

Officer sees man raise black handgun and shoots twice

Pause
Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds 1:33

Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds

Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger 1:11

Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger

How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?

Madera Christmas Day murder suspect identified 1:42

Madera Christmas Day murder suspect identified

Welcome to Brayden Alam Prakash, Fresno’s first baby of 2018 1:17

Welcome to Brayden Alam Prakash, Fresno’s first baby of 2018

Japanese grilling, fine spirits and more at new Tamari Robatayaki & Whisky Bar 0:55

Japanese grilling, fine spirits and more at new Tamari Robatayaki & Whisky Bar

The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back 1:29

The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back

Marijuana company will begin operations at old Woodlake lumber yard in the new year 1:09

Marijuana company will begin operations at old Woodlake lumber yard in the new year

Adrian Martinez talks about the University of Nebraska and coach Scott Frost 0:48

Adrian Martinez talks about the University of Nebraska and coach Scott Frost

  • Chief Jerry Dyer: What goes up, must come down

    Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer talks about his department investigating New Year's Eve shootings.

Chief Jerry Dyer: What goes up, must come down

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer talks about his department investigating New Year's Eve shootings.
Jim Guy The Fresno Bee
Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger

Crime

Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger

Surveillance video shows a slender woman wearing a San Jose State hooded sweatshirt waiting for the driver of a red car to enter the Tower Market on Van Ness Avenue. She approaches the car and grabs the elderly passenger's purse. Unable to take the purse, the suspect reaches into the purse and takes the woman's wallet. The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect, who was described as a young black woman, 35 to 45 years old. You can call Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.

Suspects in jewelry story robbery bring a baby along

Crime

Suspects in jewelry story robbery bring a baby along

Security video at a Fresno jewelry store shows seven people suspected of stealing gold merchandise from the store Dec. 16, 2017. The suspects had a baby with them. The store is at North Marks and West Shaw avenues. The suspects drove away in a black van, possibly a Dodge Caravan.

Sheriff's deputies investigate bodies found in Fresno home

Crime

Sheriff's deputies investigate bodies found in Fresno home

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a welfare check near Colonial and Sample avenues about 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 and found two dead people in the home. Investigators later determined a woman and her mother were victims of homicide.

Video shows tour bus hitting woman in crosswalk

Crime

Video shows tour bus hitting woman in crosswalk

Warning: graphic content. A security video shows (at the top of the frame) a Fresno tour bus striking and killing Cindy Alias, 40, in March 2015. A Fresno County jury has ordered the bus' company to pay $1 million to the woman's children.