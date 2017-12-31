Crime

Man approaches couple and shoots woman. Man she was with runs off before police arrive

By Larry Valenzuela

lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

December 31, 2017 11:10 PM

One woman is in the hospital after being shot while walking by an apartment complex on Sunday afternoon in Coalinga, police said.

Coalinga Police Chief Michael Salvador said that officers responding to a call of shots fired on the 400 block of Warthan Street found an 18-year-old woman who had two gunshot wounds to her back and arm. She was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno with non-life-threatening wounds.

Salvador said investigators learned the victim was walking in front of the apartment complex with a man when they were approached by a man described as wearing dark clothes and having a goatee. He pulled out a semiautomatic pistol and fired several shots at the two. The suspect ran south on Warthan Street and was last seen around East Pleasant Street and Warthan Street.

Officers found a 9mm semiautomatic pistol in a nearby yard. It is believed to be the weapon in the incident

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The man with the victim ran from the scene just before officers arrived. It is unknown if the incident is gang-related, Salvador said.

Coalinga police are asking the public for assistance in locating and identifying the person with the victim and the suspect. The public can contact the Coaling Police Department at 559-935-1525.

Larry Valenzuela: 559-441-6084, @larryvalwork

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger

    Surveillance video shows a slender woman wearing a San Jose State hooded sweatshirt waiting for the driver of a red car to enter the Tower Market on Van Ness Avenue. She approaches the car and grabs the elderly passenger's purse. Unable to take the purse, the suspect reaches into the purse and takes the woman's wallet. The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect, who was described as a young black woman, 35 to 45 years old. You can call Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.

Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger

Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger 1:11

Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger
Madera Christmas Day murder suspect identified 1:42

Madera Christmas Day murder suspect identified
Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds 1:33

Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds

View More Video