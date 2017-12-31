Man approaches couple and shoots woman. Man she was with runs off before police arrive

One woman is in the hospital after being shot while walking by an apartment complex on Sunday afternoon in Coalinga, police said.
Coalinga Police Chief Michael Salvador said that officers responding to a call of shots fired on the 400 block of Warthan Street found an 18-year-old woman who had two gunshot wounds to her back and arm. She was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno with non-life-threatening wounds.
Salvador said investigators learned the victim was walking in front of the apartment complex with a man when they were approached by a man described as wearing dark clothes and having a goatee. He pulled out a semiautomatic pistol and fired several shots at the two. The suspect ran south on Warthan Street and was last seen around East Pleasant Street and Warthan Street.
Officers found a 9mm semiautomatic pistol in a nearby yard. It is believed to be the weapon in the incident
The man with the victim ran from the scene just before officers arrived. It is unknown if the incident is gang-related, Salvador said.
Coalinga police are asking the public for assistance in locating and identifying the person with the victim and the suspect. The public can contact the Coaling Police Department at 559-935-1525.
Larry Valenzuela: 559-441-6084, @larryvalwork
