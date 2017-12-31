Police investigate at the scene of a shooting Sunday, Dec. 31 in west Fresno.
Crime

ShotSpotter led police to crime scene, victim got himself to the hospital

By Larry Valenzuela

lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

December 31, 2017 07:29 PM

ShotSpotter led Fresno police to a crime scene Sunday evening, but the victim didn’t show up until later at a hospital.

Lt. Steve Card said police received an alert on ShotSpotter, the city’s shooting-alert system, at 5:12 p.m. for several rounds fired in the area of Amador and Thorne avenues in west Fresno.

Officers arrived at A&M Westside Market on the corner of Whitesbridge and Thorne avenues and discovered evidence of the shooting in the alley near the store along with a small blood trail – but no victim.

Later, a 22-year-old man showed up at Community Regional Medical Center with a bullet wound to the lower leg. He reportedly drove himself to the hospital.

Officers identified him as the victim in the alley shooting. He was not identified by police.

Officers at the scene said the shooting victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries to the leg.

The shooting is believed to be possibly gang-related.

Larry Valenzuela: 559-441-6084, @larryvalwork

