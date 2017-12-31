Cars sit mangled in the intersection of Blackstone and Sierra avenues in north Fresno after a crash late Sunday afternoon, Dec. 31. Fresno police say a car filled with people apparently skipping out on paying a bill at a nearby nail salon may have started the crash.
Crime

They were skipping out on bill at salon when they triggered 4-car crash, police say

By Larry Valenzuela

lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

December 31, 2017 07:05 PM

A four-car accident at Blackstone and Sierra avenues in north Fresno late Sunday afternoon has its root in a crime, police say.

Occupants in one of the cars were fleeing after skipping out without paying a bill at the nearby Jade Nails & Spa in a shopping center on the northwest corner of the intersection.

Lt. Steve Card said the incident started around 4:30 p.m. when police responded to reports of a woman being struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of the shopping center.

The woman was the salon owner. She and two women got into an argument inside the salon about payment. The two women ran out of the store and took off in a four-door Chevrolet, dragging the store owner through the parking lot.

The women left the lot southbound on Blackstone, driving through a red light at Sierra where they struck three cars causing injuries to the passengers in one of the cars.

No serious injuries were reported.

Card said the driver who ran out of the salon and caused the crash will face charges of felony hit-and-run and is being investigated for outstanding warrants on fraud charges.

Police did not release the names of anyone involved in the incident.

Larry Valenzuela: 559-441-6084, @larryvalwork

