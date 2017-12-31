Crime

He drove past police who were taking a report on the car he just stole. Arrest was next

By Jessica Johnson

jjohnson@fresnobee.com

December 31, 2017 02:16 PM

In the middle of taking a report for a stolen vehicle, Visalia police watched the victim’s car drive past.

Sgt. Gerrit De Jong said in a release that officers responded to The Majestic Inn on Noble Avenue at Linwood Street just after 11 a.m. Saturday. The victim told police that the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Desean Eades, assaulted him, took his car keys and drove off.

About then is when Eades drove past in the stolen car. Officers tried to stop him, but Eades continued on. A short distance later, the car spun out of control and became disabled.

Eades ran from the scene but police eventually caught him. He was booked into jail for robbery, vehicle theft and possession of stolen property.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jessica Johnson: 559-441-6051, @iamjesslj

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger

    Surveillance video shows a slender woman wearing a San Jose State hooded sweatshirt waiting for the driver of a red car to enter the Tower Market on Van Ness Avenue. She approaches the car and grabs the elderly passenger's purse. Unable to take the purse, the suspect reaches into the purse and takes the woman's wallet. The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect, who was described as a young black woman, 35 to 45 years old. You can call Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.

Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger

Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger 1:11

Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger
Madera Christmas Day murder suspect identified 1:42

Madera Christmas Day murder suspect identified
Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds 1:33

Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds

View More Video