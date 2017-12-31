He drove past police who were taking a report on the car he just stole. Arrest was next

In the middle of taking a report for a stolen vehicle, Visalia police watched the victim’s car drive past.
Sgt. Gerrit De Jong said in a release that officers responded to The Majestic Inn on Noble Avenue at Linwood Street just after 11 a.m. Saturday. The victim told police that the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Desean Eades, assaulted him, took his car keys and drove off.
About then is when Eades drove past in the stolen car. Officers tried to stop him, but Eades continued on. A short distance later, the car spun out of control and became disabled.
Eades ran from the scene but police eventually caught him. He was booked into jail for robbery, vehicle theft and possession of stolen property.
