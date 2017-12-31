Is Little Caesar’s Pizza worth going to jail for? This Fresno man may have thought so

A Fresno man is in jail after admitting to assaulting a Little Caesar’s Pizza employee and stealing a pizza and soda, police reported.
A witness told officers that David Tejeda, 29, walked into the business on Fresno and B streets in west Fresno about 12:45 p.m. Saturday, punched an employee and stole a pizza, Sgt. Glen Schafer said in a release. Tejeda returned soon after, the witness said, and stole a soda from the refrigerator.
Tejeda was found by police just a few blocks from the scene and was taken into custody. Police say he admitted to the crimes and was booked into Fresno County Jail for robbery, assault and theft.
Jessica Johnson: 559-441-6051, @iamjesslj
