Man found dead in the bushes near Saint Agnes. Police say he’s hit-and-run victim

A man was found dead in the bushes near Saint Agnes Medical Center on Sunday morning, the apparent victim of a hit-and-run, Fresno police say.

Lt. Stephen Viveros said emergency medical services workers stopped at Saint Agnes were alerted shortly after 7:30 a.m. by a passerby that there was a body in the bushes off the westbound lane of Herndon Avenue east of Millbrook Avenue.

Police investigators believe the man, in his 30s and Asian, was walking after leaving a party and was struck by a white Nissan hours earlier, Viveros said.

There is no immediate evidence to suggest either the dead man or the driver were intoxicated, Viveros said. However, surveillance footage and the coroner will provide more insight to the man’s death, he added.

It’s the city’s 48th traffic fatality in 2017.

