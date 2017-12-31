Crime

20-year-old driver veered onto dirt shoulder and struck and killed an 84-year-old man

By Jessica Johnson

jjohnson@fresnobee.com

December 31, 2017 10:38 AM

An 84-year-old Chowchilla man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Friday evening in Fairmead, the California Highway Patrol reported.

CHP says in a news release that the man was standing on the east dirt shoulder of Road 20 north of Avenue 22 about 5:15 p.m. when a Madera woman, Valeria Santana, 20, struck and killed him in her 2015 Nissan.

She was traveling northbound on Road 20 when for an unknown reason she veered to the right onto the shoulder, CHP says.

The man, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP says Santana was arrested “for other reasons pertaining to the collision.” However, alcohol does not appear to be a factor, CHP says.

Jessica Johnson: 559-441-6051, @iamjesslj

