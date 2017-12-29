Crime

Who stabbed a homeless man in downtown Fresno?

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

cdelgado@fresnobee.com

December 29, 2017 08:57 PM

A homeless man was stabbed twice in the back Friday night, according to Fresno police Sgt. Rudy Tafoya.

It was unclear who injured the man, who is 44 years old. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and was expected to survive his injuries, Tafoya said. His name was not immediately available.

The man was found bleeding near a 7-11 store at P and Tulare streets in downtown Fresno just before 8 p.m. He did not provide much information to police, Tafoya said. It is unknown who stabbed him.

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez

