The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said a shooting took place in the parking lot of El Toro store in Caruthers on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. GOOGLE MAPS

Crime

Woman and man shot outside Caruthers gas station

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

cdelgado@fresnobee.com

December 29, 2017 08:20 PM

A man and a woman were shot Friday night outside a Caruthers gas station, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.

Lt. Joe Smith said the woman was hit multiple times by gunfire and the man suffered a head injury. It was unclear how severe that head injury was, Smith said, but the man was speaking to deputies at the scene.

The woman was taken to Community Regional Medical Center by helicopter and the man was taken by ambulance. The shooting happened about 7 p.m. in the parking lot of El Toro gas and liquor store. Neither victim was identified.

Smith said there was no immediate word about suspects or what led to the shooting. Deputies were on scene speaking with witnesses.

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez

