Hanford family hopes for no more loss after fatal DUI hit-and-run crash

More Videos

Jockey falls off horse, costing bettor $571,000 0:36

Jockey falls off horse, costing bettor $571,000

Pause
Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger 1:11

Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger

A ride on a thoroughbred 1:55

A ride on a thoroughbred

How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?

Madera Christmas Day murder suspect identified 1:42

Madera Christmas Day murder suspect identified

Ultimate Garages burglary caught on camera 0:16

Ultimate Garages burglary caught on camera

It may be strike three for career criminal who inspired California's Three Strikes law 0:46

It may be strike three for career criminal who inspired California's Three Strikes law

They're the ones in the 'Doers' of Chevron commercial 0:38

They're the ones in the 'Doers' of Chevron commercial

The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back 1:29

The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back

Smoky skies, stagnant air means Valley air is unfit to breathe 0:52

Smoky skies, stagnant air means Valley air is unfit to breathe

  • Memorial at the site of the fatal Christmas night hit and run accident in Hanford

    A memorial, with crosses, candles, balloons, roses and a teddy bear, was built at the site of a fatal Christmas night hit-and-run in Hanford, where a man died and his wife and three children were injured after their vehicle was struck at Hume and South Eleventh avenues.

A memorial, with crosses, candles, balloons, roses and a teddy bear, was built at the site of a fatal Christmas night hit-and-run in Hanford, where a man died and his wife and three children were injured after their vehicle was struck at Hume and South Eleventh avenues. John Walker The Fresno Bee
A memorial, with crosses, candles, balloons, roses and a teddy bear, was built at the site of a fatal Christmas night hit-and-run in Hanford, where a man died and his wife and three children were injured after their vehicle was struck at Hume and South Eleventh avenues. John Walker The Fresno Bee

Crime

Hanford family hopes for no more loss after fatal DUI hit-and-run crash

By Brianna Calix

bcalix@fresnobee.com

December 29, 2017 04:48 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A Hanford family who suffered the loss of their father and major injuries themselves in a DUI hit-and-run crash on Christmas continue to recover and pray for no further loss.

Raymond Romero Jr., 31, died instantly. His pregnant fiancée, Miranda Garza, the couple’s two sons and the boys’ cousin all suffered injuries from the crash and were hospitalized. Garza gave birth to a daughter shortly after the crash.

The cousin, 9-year-old Louie Romero Jr., remains in the intensive care unit at Community Regional Medical Center. He suffered a brain hemorrhage and a fractured skull in the crash. On Friday, he still had swelling and fluid in his lungs, according to Virginia Romero, a family member.

Raymond Romero III, 8, underwent a successful surgery on Friday to have his jaw wired and breathing and feeding tubes put in place, Virginia Romero said. Nathaniel Romero, 7, was released from the hospital, she said, and reunited with his mother.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

After the crash, Hanford police named three suspects allegedly involved in the hit-and-run: Abraham Chavez, 21, Angel Castillo, 19, and Zoe Barrios, 18.

Castillo, who is believed to have been behind the wheel, was arrested Tuesday night. He was booked into Kings County Jail on several felony charges, including vehicular manslaughter. The other two suspects still are outstanding.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Romero family with funeral costs for Raymond. The account raised a little more than half of its $10,000 goal by Friday.

Brianna Calix: 559-441-6166, @BriannaCalix

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Jockey falls off horse, costing bettor $571,000 0:36

Jockey falls off horse, costing bettor $571,000

Pause
Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger 1:11

Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger

A ride on a thoroughbred 1:55

A ride on a thoroughbred

How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?

Madera Christmas Day murder suspect identified 1:42

Madera Christmas Day murder suspect identified

Ultimate Garages burglary caught on camera 0:16

Ultimate Garages burglary caught on camera

It may be strike three for career criminal who inspired California's Three Strikes law 0:46

It may be strike three for career criminal who inspired California's Three Strikes law

They're the ones in the 'Doers' of Chevron commercial 0:38

They're the ones in the 'Doers' of Chevron commercial

The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back 1:29

The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back

Smoky skies, stagnant air means Valley air is unfit to breathe 0:52

Smoky skies, stagnant air means Valley air is unfit to breathe

  • Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger

    Surveillance video shows a slender woman wearing a San Jose State hooded sweatshirt waiting for the driver of a red car to enter the Tower Market on Van Ness Avenue. She approaches the car and grabs the elderly passenger's purse. Unable to take the purse, the suspect reaches into the purse and takes the woman's wallet. The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect, who was described as a young black woman, 35 to 45 years old. You can call Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.

Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger

View More Video