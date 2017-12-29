Hanford family hopes for no more loss after fatal DUI hit-and-run crash

A Hanford family who suffered the loss of their father and major injuries themselves in a DUI hit-and-run crash on Christmas continue to recover and pray for no further loss.
Raymond Romero Jr., 31, died instantly. His pregnant fiancée, Miranda Garza, the couple’s two sons and the boys’ cousin all suffered injuries from the crash and were hospitalized. Garza gave birth to a daughter shortly after the crash.
The cousin, 9-year-old Louie Romero Jr., remains in the intensive care unit at Community Regional Medical Center. He suffered a brain hemorrhage and a fractured skull in the crash. On Friday, he still had swelling and fluid in his lungs, according to Virginia Romero, a family member.
Raymond Romero III, 8, underwent a successful surgery on Friday to have his jaw wired and breathing and feeding tubes put in place, Virginia Romero said. Nathaniel Romero, 7, was released from the hospital, she said, and reunited with his mother.
Never miss a local story.
After the crash, Hanford police named three suspects allegedly involved in the hit-and-run: Abraham Chavez, 21, Angel Castillo, 19, and Zoe Barrios, 18.
Castillo, who is believed to have been behind the wheel, was arrested Tuesday night. He was booked into Kings County Jail on several felony charges, including vehicular manslaughter. The other two suspects still are outstanding.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Romero family with funeral costs for Raymond. The account raised a little more than half of its $10,000 goal by Friday.
Brianna Calix: 559-441-6166, @BriannaCalix
Comments