Mirko Butkovic
Mirko Butkovic Fresno County Sheriff’s Office
Mirko Butkovic Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

Crime

1 in custody, 1 sought in robbery, carjack of Fresno field workers

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

December 29, 2017 01:35 PM

One man is in custody and a second is being sought in connection with a carjacking of field workers earlier in December, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office reported.

In custody is Mirko Butkovic, 39, of Fresno. Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said the robbery took place Dec. 18 as two men were working near Chestnut and American avenues south of Fresno when bandits approached, one armed with a rifle and the second with a handgun. They demanded the workers’ wallets, cell phones and car keys. One victim’s 2001 Mitsubishi Montero was taken and the second suspect drove away in a Chevrolet Suburban.

Fresno police found the Mitsubishi near Fillmore and Hayston avenues in southeast Fresno on Dec. 20 and developed unspecified information linking Butkovic to the robbery, Botti said. The next day, deputies stopped a blue Suburban near Highway 180 and Van Ness Avenue and arrested Butkovic, who was reported to be carrying more than a pound of marijuana, a loaded handgun and a small amount of methamphetamine. After serving a warrant in the 600 block of East California Avenue, detectives reported finding evidence linking Butkovic to the Dec. 18 robbery.

Anyone with information about the second suspect or the crime itself is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 (STOP).

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger

    Surveillance video shows a slender woman wearing a San Jose State hooded sweatshirt waiting for the driver of a red car to enter the Tower Market on Van Ness Avenue. She approaches the car and grabs the elderly passenger's purse. Unable to take the purse, the suspect reaches into the purse and takes the woman's wallet. The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect, who was described as a young black woman, 35 to 45 years old. You can call Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.

Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger

Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger 1:11

Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger
Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds 1:33

Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds
Madera Christmas Day murder suspect identified 1:42

Madera Christmas Day murder suspect identified

View More Video