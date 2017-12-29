Brazen robbery of woman in Tower District caught on video

More Videos

Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds 1:33

Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds

Pause
Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger 1:11

Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger

Madera Christmas Day murder suspect identified 1:42

Madera Christmas Day murder suspect identified

How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?

Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads 1:06

Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads

Sheriff's deputies investigate bodies found in Fresno home 1:02

Sheriff's deputies investigate bodies found in Fresno home

Ultimate Garages burglary caught on camera 0:16

Ultimate Garages burglary caught on camera

Jockey falls off horse, costing bettor $571,000 0:36

Jockey falls off horse, costing bettor $571,000

A ride on a thoroughbred 1:55

A ride on a thoroughbred

Japanese grilling, fine spirits and more at new Tamari Robatayaki & Whisky Bar 0:55

Japanese grilling, fine spirits and more at new Tamari Robatayaki & Whisky Bar

  • Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger

    Surveillance video shows a slender woman wearing a San Jose State hooded sweatshirt waiting for the driver of a red car to enter the Tower Market on Van Ness Avenue. She approaches the car and grabs the elderly passenger's purse. Unable to take the purse, the suspect reaches into the purse and takes the woman's wallet. The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect, who was described as a young black woman, 35 to 45 years old. You can call Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.

Surveillance video shows a slender woman wearing a San Jose State hooded sweatshirt waiting for the driver of a red car to enter the Tower Market on Van Ness Avenue. She approaches the car and grabs the elderly passenger's purse. Unable to take the purse, the suspect reaches into the purse and takes the woman's wallet. The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect, who was described as a young black woman, 35 to 45 years old. You can call Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP. The Fresno Police Department
Surveillance video shows a slender woman wearing a San Jose State hooded sweatshirt waiting for the driver of a red car to enter the Tower Market on Van Ness Avenue. She approaches the car and grabs the elderly passenger's purse. Unable to take the purse, the suspect reaches into the purse and takes the woman's wallet. The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect, who was described as a young black woman, 35 to 45 years old. You can call Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP. The Fresno Police Department

Crime

Brazen robbery of woman in Tower District caught on video

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

December 29, 2017 11:51 AM

UPDATED 49 MINUTES AGO

Police are asking for help apprehending the woman who robbed a senior citizen at the Tower Market at Van Ness and Olive avenues.

The robbery took place about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday after the victim’s son went into the store and left the victim to wait in a car. That’s when the suspect, described as a black woman about 40 years old, wearing a San Jose State sweater and leopard-pattern pants, got in the car and took the victim’s purse by force. The suspect then fled toward Olive.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 (STOP).

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds 1:33

Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds

Pause
Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger 1:11

Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger

Madera Christmas Day murder suspect identified 1:42

Madera Christmas Day murder suspect identified

How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?

Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads 1:06

Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads

Sheriff's deputies investigate bodies found in Fresno home 1:02

Sheriff's deputies investigate bodies found in Fresno home

Ultimate Garages burglary caught on camera 0:16

Ultimate Garages burglary caught on camera

Jockey falls off horse, costing bettor $571,000 0:36

Jockey falls off horse, costing bettor $571,000

A ride on a thoroughbred 1:55

A ride on a thoroughbred

Japanese grilling, fine spirits and more at new Tamari Robatayaki & Whisky Bar 0:55

Japanese grilling, fine spirits and more at new Tamari Robatayaki & Whisky Bar

  • Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger

    Surveillance video shows a slender woman wearing a San Jose State hooded sweatshirt waiting for the driver of a red car to enter the Tower Market on Van Ness Avenue. She approaches the car and grabs the elderly passenger's purse. Unable to take the purse, the suspect reaches into the purse and takes the woman's wallet. The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect, who was described as a young black woman, 35 to 45 years old. You can call Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.

Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger

View More Video