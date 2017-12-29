Brazen robbery of woman in Tower District caught on video

Police are asking for help apprehending the woman who robbed a senior citizen at the Tower Market at Van Ness and Olive avenues.
The robbery took place about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday after the victim’s son went into the store and left the victim to wait in a car. That’s when the suspect, described as a black woman about 40 years old, wearing a San Jose State sweater and leopard-pattern pants, got in the car and took the victim’s purse by force. The suspect then fled toward Olive.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 (STOP).
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
