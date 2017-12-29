Brazen robbery of woman in Tower District caught on video

More Videos 1:33 Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds Pause 1:11 Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger 1:42 Madera Christmas Day murder suspect identified 2:09 How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 1:06 Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads 1:02 Sheriff's deputies investigate bodies found in Fresno home 0:16 Ultimate Garages burglary caught on camera 0:36 Jockey falls off horse, costing bettor $571,000 1:55 A ride on a thoroughbred 0:55 Japanese grilling, fine spirits and more at new Tamari Robatayaki & Whisky Bar Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger Surveillance video shows a slender woman wearing a San Jose State hooded sweatshirt waiting for the driver of a red car to enter the Tower Market on Van Ness Avenue. She approaches the car and grabs the elderly passenger's purse. Unable to take the purse, the suspect reaches into the purse and takes the woman's wallet. The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect, who was described as a young black woman, 35 to 45 years old. You can call Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP. Surveillance video shows a slender woman wearing a San Jose State hooded sweatshirt waiting for the driver of a red car to enter the Tower Market on Van Ness Avenue. She approaches the car and grabs the elderly passenger's purse. Unable to take the purse, the suspect reaches into the purse and takes the woman's wallet. The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect, who was described as a young black woman, 35 to 45 years old. You can call Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP. The Fresno Police Department

