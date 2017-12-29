Playboy street gang member caught with loaded gun after rolling through stop sign, police say

A Playboy street gang member with a loaded 9 mm handgun was arrested late Thursday in central Fresno, police reported.
He was identified as Tyrone Williams, 27.
A police spokesman said Williams was pulled over after officers observed his car rolling through a stop sign near Belmont Avenue and Broadway Street and noticed Williams place something in a bag. It turned out to be an unregistered Taurus pistol.
Williams was booked on charges of being armed while prohibited from possessing a firearm and being in violation of probation conditions. He was booked into the Fresno County Jail.
