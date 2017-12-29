Tyrone Williams
Tyrone Williams Fresno Police Department
Tyrone Williams Fresno Police Department

Crime

Playboy street gang member caught with loaded gun after rolling through stop sign, police say

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

December 29, 2017 09:15 AM

A Playboy street gang member with a loaded 9 mm handgun was arrested late Thursday in central Fresno, police reported.

He was identified as Tyrone Williams, 27.

A police spokesman said Williams was pulled over after officers observed his car rolling through a stop sign near Belmont Avenue and Broadway Street and noticed Williams place something in a bag. It turned out to be an unregistered Taurus pistol.

Williams was booked on charges of being armed while prohibited from possessing a firearm and being in violation of probation conditions. He was booked into the Fresno County Jail.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger

    Surveillance video shows a slender woman wearing a San Jose State hooded sweatshirt waiting for the driver of a red car to enter the Tower Market on Van Ness Avenue. She approaches the car and grabs the elderly passenger's purse. Unable to take the purse, the suspect reaches into the purse and takes the woman's wallet. The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect, who was described as a young black woman, 35 to 45 years old. You can call Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.

Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger

Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger 1:11

Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger
Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds 1:33

Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds
Madera Christmas Day murder suspect identified 1:42

Madera Christmas Day murder suspect identified

View More Video