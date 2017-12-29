Selma police investigate early morning homicide

Selma police continue to hunt for the shooter responsible for the slaying of a 22-year-old man early Thursday in a newer neighborhood on the east side of the city.
Police reported that officers went to an address on Chaparal Lane, just north of Rose Avenue, about 3 a.m. to investigate loud bangs and found Ricardo Leon dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Other occupants of the home provided “limited” information about what occurred, a police spokesman said.
A search warrant was obtained for the home and the neighborhood is being canvassed for more information or possible video evidence.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
