Crime

Selma police investigate early morning homicide

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

December 29, 2017 09:10 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

Selma police continue to hunt for the shooter responsible for the slaying of a 22-year-old man early Thursday in a newer neighborhood on the east side of the city.

Police reported that officers went to an address on Chaparal Lane, just north of Rose Avenue, about 3 a.m. to investigate loud bangs and found Ricardo Leon dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Other occupants of the home provided “limited” information about what occurred, a police spokesman said.

A search warrant was obtained for the home and the neighborhood is being canvassed for more information or possible video evidence.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger

    Surveillance video shows a slender woman wearing a San Jose State hooded sweatshirt waiting for the driver of a red car to enter the Tower Market on Van Ness Avenue. She approaches the car and grabs the elderly passenger's purse. Unable to take the purse, the suspect reaches into the purse and takes the woman's wallet. The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect, who was described as a young black woman, 35 to 45 years old. You can call Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.

Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger

Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger 1:11

Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger
Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds 1:33

Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds
Madera Christmas Day murder suspect identified 1:42

Madera Christmas Day murder suspect identified

View More Video