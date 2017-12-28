Suspect in planned Christmas attack on Pier 39 will stay in Fresno County Jail for now

More Videos 1:33 Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds Pause 2:09 How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 0:16 Ultimate Garages burglary caught on camera 1:09 Marijuana company will begin operations at old Woodlake lumber yard in the new year 0:52 Fresno drivers are bad, survey says 1:06 Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads 1:02 Sheriff's deputies investigate bodies found in Fresno home 0:59 Fresno gang members targeted as police sweep through city serving warrants 0:31 Camera captures suspect stealing tools from parked PG&E vehicles 1:29 The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? Domestic terrorism is a broad label and is often used to describe violent crimes like the Oklahoma City Bombing that occur on U.S. soil. But what does it mean? And can you be charged with it? Domestic terrorism is a broad label and is often used to describe violent crimes like the Oklahoma City Bombing that occur on U.S. soil. But what does it mean? And can you be charged with it? Nicole L. Cvetnic and Maureen Chowdhury McClatchy

Domestic terrorism is a broad label and is often used to describe violent crimes like the Oklahoma City Bombing that occur on U.S. soil. But what does it mean? And can you be charged with it? Nicole L. Cvetnic and Maureen Chowdhury McClatchy