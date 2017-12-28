Reward in roadway shootings case grows to $10,000 with Harris Farms donation

The reward for information leading to an arrest in the roadway shootings case grew to $10,000 on Thursday with a $3,000 donation from Harris Farms.
The gunman has struck 10 cars and wounded a woman in random shootings near Kerman, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office reported. Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said the last reported shooting occurred Dec. 17; soon after, the reward grew with donations from the Fresno County Public Safety Association and an anonymous donor, in addition to $3,000 offered by Crime Stoppers.
The first shooting was reported Nov. 27. Fresno and Madera County deputies, along with California Highway Patrol officers, are looking for a dark-colored, four-wheel-drive pickup with oversize tires and an extended or crew cab that the suspect may be driving.
The reward would be paid for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Botti said to collect the reward, the tipster should call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 (STOP).
