Man shot by Tulare police officer identified, and authorities describe how he was armed

By Jim Guy

December 28, 2017 11:34 AM

The man killed by a Tulare police who was investigating a domestic violence call was identified Thursday as Robert Miller, 40.

Sgt. John Hamlin also reported that Miller was armed with a loaded, .40 caliber Smith & Wesson pistol with a round in the chamber at the time of the incident. Police did not identify the officer who fired on Miller during the incident or say how many rounds were fired at Miller.

Hamlin said police had no previous criminal contact with Miller; he had a traffic violation in the city and this year was arrested by the California Highway Patrol for driving under the influence.

The officer involved in the shooting remains on administrative leave as the incident is investigated.

The shooting took place after officers went to a home where a shot was fired, police reported. Miller drove away with the officer in pursuit but stopped in the 800 block of South Spruce Street. Hamlin said that during the traffic stop, Miller stepped out of the car, did not respond to police commands and then “retrieved” the gun from the car. The officer then fired at Miller.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

