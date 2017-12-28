Ashley Farmer
She’s back in jail after trying to smuggle cocaine to boyfriend, sheriff reports

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

December 28, 2017 10:18 AM

A Clovis woman out on bail was booked on charges of trying to mail drugs to her boyfriend, who is in custody in the Fresno County Jail, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti identified the woman as Ashley Farmer, 32. Farmer was arrested earlier in December on drug-related charges. Her live-in boyfriend, Richard Langdon, 37, has been in custody since November on drug possession and identity theft charges.

Wednesday, jail officers discovered that a package sent to Langdon contained 12 baggies of cocaine, Botti said. Deputes determined it was Farmer who dropped it off, went to Farmer’s home in the 2400 block of Dennis Avenue and rearrested her. Botti said a search of the home also uncovered a small amount of methamphetamine.

Bail for the new arrest was set at $116,000.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

