Crime

Visalia SWAT standoff: Man dies in home after fire erupts

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

December 28, 2017 08:23 AM

A man barricaded inside a Visalia home was found dead late Wednesday night after a fire erupted in the structure, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office reported.

SWAT officers surrounded the home in the 3500 block of Grandview Road after it was reported by a relative that Juan Delgodo, 35, was armed with a gun and had made threats to a 15-year-old female, a sheriff’s spokesperson reported. A family member, 59, was also in the house.

Negotiators were unable to convince Delgado to come out, although the relative, who had been trying to get Delgado to surrender, left the home several hours later. The spokesman said Delgado apparently started a fire about 10:40 p.m. Firefighters, using an armored vehicle, were able to put the blaze out and Delgado was found dead inside.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

