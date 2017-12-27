He let his car warm up, only to be menaced by a gun-wielding thief

A Fresno driver who left his car unoccupied while it warmed up early Wednesday was threatened by a thief who pointed a gun at him, police report.
The incident took place about 7 a.m. in the 4600 block of North Vista Avenue, close to the major intersection of Polk and Shaw avenues.
According to Lt. Mark Hudson, the victim came out of his house and saw the suspect getting into his idling vehicle. He challenged the man by asking him what he was doing. The suspect pointed a silver-colored handgun at his head before fleeing in a dark brown or gray Cadillac.
Police warn residents not to leave a running car unoccupied.
Never miss a local story.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
Comments