Crime

He let his car warm up, only to be menaced by a gun-wielding thief

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

December 27, 2017 01:45 PM

A Fresno driver who left his car unoccupied while it warmed up early Wednesday was threatened by a thief who pointed a gun at him, police report.

The incident took place about 7 a.m. in the 4600 block of North Vista Avenue, close to the major intersection of Polk and Shaw avenues.

According to Lt. Mark Hudson, the victim came out of his house and saw the suspect getting into his idling vehicle. He challenged the man by asking him what he was doing. The suspect pointed a silver-colored handgun at his head before fleeing in a dark brown or gray Cadillac.

Police warn residents not to leave a running car unoccupied.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Ultimate Garages burglary caught on camera

    Police released a clip of surveillance video showing a break-in at the new Ultimate Garages showroom in the Palm Bluffs area of northwest Fresno.

Ultimate Garages burglary caught on camera

Ultimate Garages burglary caught on camera 0:16

Ultimate Garages burglary caught on camera
Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads 1:06

Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads
Fresno gang members targeted as police sweep through city serving warrants 0:59

Fresno gang members targeted as police sweep through city serving warrants

View More Video