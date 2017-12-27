Crime

December 27, 2017 1:35 PM

Dyer warns ShotSpotter will track New Year’s gunfire

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer Wednesday warned anyone planning to fire weapons during New Year’s Eve celebrations that his officers would be coming for them.

Police say that data gathered by the department’s ShotSpotter system last year that located the source of celebratory gunfire would be used by officers to make contact with occupants of those homes ahead of the New Year. The message? “We are watching you.”

Designated ShotSpotter cars will be deployed around the city on New Year’s Eve to ensure a fast response to gunfire, and quick arrests, police say. Officers will also follow up with investigations in the next days and weeks.

“As a result of ShotSpotter technology, We WILL respond to gunfire immediately and hold individuals accountable,” said Dyer.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Sheriff's deputies investigate bodies found in Fresno home 1:02

Sheriff's deputies investigate bodies found in Fresno home

Pause
Marijuana company will begin operations at old Woodlake lumber yard in the new year 1:09

Marijuana company will begin operations at old Woodlake lumber yard in the new year

How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?

Japanese grilling, fine spirits and more at new Tamari Robatayaki & Whisky Bar 0:55

Japanese grilling, fine spirits and more at new Tamari Robatayaki & Whisky Bar

The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back 1:29

The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back

Drone's view of golf center and Valley Children's Hospital 0:32

Drone's view of golf center and Valley Children's Hospital

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised 1:49

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

Disney unveils model of upcoming Star Wars land 1:12

Disney unveils model of upcoming Star Wars land

Dogs frolic in winter wonderland after record snow storm 1:01

Dogs frolic in winter wonderland after record snow storm

Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana 2:56

Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana

  • Ultimate Garages burglary caught on camera

    Police released a clip of surveillance video showing a break-in at the new Ultimate Garages showroom in the Palm Bluffs area of northwest Fresno.

Ultimate Garages burglary caught on camera

View more video

Crime