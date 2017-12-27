Dyer warns ShotSpotter will track New Year’s gunfire

Listen to the gunfire that killed 20-month-old boy in Fresno

At a news conference Wednesday, June 22, 2016, Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer plays audio of gunfire that police said killed 20-month-old Rashad Halford Jr. at a southeast Fresno apartment complex Tuesday night. The sound was recorded with the police department's ShotSpotter system, which has microphones placed in selected parts of the city.