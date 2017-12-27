Dyer warns ShotSpotter will track New Year’s gunfire

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer Wednesday warned anyone planning to fire weapons during New Year’s Eve celebrations that his officers would be coming for them.
Police say that data gathered by the department’s ShotSpotter system last year that located the source of celebratory gunfire would be used by officers to make contact with occupants of those homes ahead of the New Year. The message? “We are watching you.”
Designated ShotSpotter cars will be deployed around the city on New Year’s Eve to ensure a fast response to gunfire, and quick arrests, police say. Officers will also follow up with investigations in the next days and weeks.
“As a result of ShotSpotter technology, We WILL respond to gunfire immediately and hold individuals accountable,” said Dyer.
