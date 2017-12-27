Angel Castillo
3 identified in fatal Hanford hit-run collision

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

December 27, 2017 06:36 AM

Hanford police identified three suspects allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in which a man died and four members of his family were injured.

They are Abraham Chavez, 21; Angel Castillo, 19, and Zoe Barrios, 18.

The crash took place at Hume Avenue and South Eleventh Street. The victim’s wife and three children were injured. The suspect vehicle was reported to be a black truck.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Hanford police at 559-585-2540.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

