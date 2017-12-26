Man dead after being shot by a Tulare police officer

Tulare police responding to a domestic-disturbance call shot and killed a man Tuesday, Sgt. Jon Hamlin said.
No officers were injured in the incident, which happened about 7 p.m. when officers were called to a home about a report of domestic violence and a gun fired. There was no word if anyone was injured in the home.
Hamlin said the 40-year-old suspect, who is believed to be a Tulare resident, left the location in a car, but was stopped by officers on the 800 block of South Spruce Street.
The man got out of the car but didn’t follow police orders, Hamlin said. The man grabbed a gun, continued to not follow orders, then was shot by an officer.
“The suspect presented a threat to the officer and ultimately shots were fired,” Hamlin said.
First aid was performed and the man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
It is unknown where the man was shot or how many times he was shot. No other information was made available. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident, Hamlin said.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
