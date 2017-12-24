A man was arrested in Visalia on Christmas Eve, but not before driving toward officer

Crime

By Jessica Johnson

December 24, 2017 12:58 PM

A man was arrested Sunday morning in Visalia, but not before driving toward the officers who were trying to detain him.

Michael Allen Brown, 25, was arrested just before 9 a.m. after officers responded to a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived at the scene on Cambridge Avenue just east of Akers Street, Brown was driving away from the scene, according to a police news release.

Officers attempted to stop Brown but he drove toward an officer before stopping and allowing officers to arrest him.

Brown was booked into Tulare County Jail for causing “significant damage” to his girlfriend’s property, an outstanding warrant and assault with a deadly weapon.

Jessica Johnson: 559-441-6051

