She persuaded her boyfriend to surrender to police. But they both wound up in jail

A man and his girlfriend were facing Christmas in jail after a chase Saturday that led the man to barricade himself inside a central Fresno home.
Robert Granados, 46, of Fresno, eventually was talked into surrendering, with the woman’s help, but a warrant in her name led to both being arrested. There were no injuries at any point, nor were either of them armed.
“It’s not the greatest Christmas for them,” Fresno police Sgt. Carl McKnight said, “but they brought this upon themselves with their drama and stuff.”
About 6:30 p.m., police received a report of a woman being forced into a black truck at a Target at Shields Avenue and First Street, McKnight said. The driver, identified as Granados, sped off without the woman while a police helicopter took up the chase.
Granados is accused of running several red lights and otherwise driving recklessly, McKnight said, before arriving at a home in the 2500 block of East Holland Avenue. Granados knows people who live there, according to McKnight, but still he apparently kicked the back door and ran inside, asking for a place to hide.
Police arrived and Granados refused to come out, McKnight said. Officers learned the woman, who declined to give her name back at the store, was Granados’girlfriend, Oralia Ojeda, 34. That led officers to discover she was wanted out of Stockton on a felony auto theft warrant, McKnight said.
Still, she helped police talk Granados out of the home. Officers also negotiated via loudspeaker and after 8 p.m. he exited with his hands in the air.
Many in a crowd from the neighborhood had video cameras out to capture the standoff as officers in tactical gear stood by waiting for Granados.
Stockton police reported Granados also has arrest warrants out of that city, McKnight said. The couple were to be booked into Fresno County Jail but expected to be taken to Stockton to face the charges there.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
