Fresno police say Travis Lee Wyman smashed a car window and took valuables on Nov. 26, 2017. Police say the photo on the left shows him in the neighborhood of Fairmont and Holt avenues where he is suspected of breaking into garages. FRESNO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Crime

Thanks to photo, police caught a suspected burglar a month later

By Ashleigh Panoo

apanoo@fresnobee.com

December 23, 2017 04:00 PM

Persistence paid off for Fresno police when, after a nearly month-long search, a man suspected of breaking into a car and garages was arrested Saturday morning.

Officer Cary Phelps spotted a man he recognized from photos as the one police believe is responsible for breaking into a car and garages in central and northwest Fresno.

Travis Lee Wyman, 31, was arrested at Shaw and Feland avenues.

Police said Wyman allegedly smashed the driver’s side window of a Toyota Corolla parked outside the Target on Shaw Avenue on Nov. 26. He took the car’s registration, tools, an Apple watch and other items, police said.

A witness saw Wyman smash the window and notified security, but by the time a store officer reached the area, the suspect had already fled across Shaw.

Investigators linked the Target suspect to break-ins in the neighborhood of Fairmont and Holt avenues, and officers received an image from surveillance video of the suspect – what Phelps used Saturday morning to spot Wyman.

Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan

