Thanks to photo, police caught a suspected burglar a month later

Persistence paid off for Fresno police when, after a nearly month-long search, a man suspected of breaking into a car and garages was arrested Saturday morning.
Officer Cary Phelps spotted a man he recognized from photos as the one police believe is responsible for breaking into a car and garages in central and northwest Fresno.
Travis Lee Wyman, 31, was arrested at Shaw and Feland avenues.
Police said Wyman allegedly smashed the driver’s side window of a Toyota Corolla parked outside the Target on Shaw Avenue on Nov. 26. He took the car’s registration, tools, an Apple watch and other items, police said.
A witness saw Wyman smash the window and notified security, but by the time a store officer reached the area, the suspect had already fled across Shaw.
Investigators linked the Target suspect to break-ins in the neighborhood of Fairmont and Holt avenues, and officers received an image from surveillance video of the suspect – what Phelps used Saturday morning to spot Wyman.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
