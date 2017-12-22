Crime

Armed men invade central Fresno home, break shoulder of woman, 62

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

December 22, 2017 11:03 AM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 11:05 AM

A 62-year-old woman was taken to the hospital Friday morning after a home invasion in central Fresno.

The robbery took place about 9:40 a.m. in the 3600 block of North Effie Street, said Lt. Mark Hudson. The victim was outside her home when she was confronted by two armed men who forced her inside her home where they stole cash and fled. As the robbery took place, the woman was knocked to the ground and sustained a broken shoulder.

The men fled and remain at large.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

