Police want public’s help solving the murder of a beloved homeless man

Fresno police want the public’s help in determining who killed a homeless man who was found dead earlier this year at shopping center in northeast Fresno..
The man was known as “JD” or James Doe, police said. His parents died and he had no known family members, police said.
About 8 a.m. Jan. 18, police went to the Headliner Shopping Center on the southwest corner of Barstow Avenue and First Street to check on a report of an injured man. They found JD dead with major trauma to his body.
Police said JD was beloved in the neighborhood and known for keeping to himself and doing miscellaneous work for business owners in the area.
Police are trying to find next of kin. Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives Victor Miranda at 559-621-2452 or Bartlett Ledbetter at 559-621-2446, or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 (STOP).
Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold
