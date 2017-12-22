Police say a Ruger .22 caliber pistol was tossed by the running suspect. Officers backtracked and recovered it.
Police say a Ruger .22 caliber pistol was tossed by the running suspect. Officers backtracked and recovered it. Fresno Police Department
Police say a Ruger .22 caliber pistol was tossed by the running suspect. Officers backtracked and recovered it. Fresno Police Department

Crime

He ran from car in SW Fresno. Police say he dropped a loaded pistol.

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

December 22, 2017 07:18 AM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 10:47 AM

Fresno police reported the arrest of a gang member and the seizure of a pistol after following a speeding car late Thursday night in southwest Fresno.

Maurice Hackett, 19, was taken into custody on Plumas Avenue south of California Avenue after he ran from the vehicle, said Sgt. Brendon Rhames. Officers backtracked the path taken by Hackett and found a loaded Ruger .22 caliber weapon. Hackett admitted possessing the gun and was booked on felony firearm charges.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads

    Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims warns about random shootings on roads west of Highway 99 during a news conference Thursday morning, Dec. 21.

Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads

Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads 1:06

Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads
Fresno gang members targeted as police sweep through city serving warrants 0:59

Fresno gang members targeted as police sweep through city serving warrants
It may be strike three for career criminal who inspired California's Three Strikes law 0:46

It may be strike three for career criminal who inspired California's Three Strikes law

View More Video