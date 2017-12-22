He ran from car in SW Fresno. Police say he dropped a loaded pistol.

Fresno police reported the arrest of a gang member and the seizure of a pistol after following a speeding car late Thursday night in southwest Fresno.
Maurice Hackett, 19, was taken into custody on Plumas Avenue south of California Avenue after he ran from the vehicle, said Sgt. Brendon Rhames. Officers backtracked the path taken by Hackett and found a loaded Ruger .22 caliber weapon. Hackett admitted possessing the gun and was booked on felony firearm charges.
