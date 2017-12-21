Crime

Clovis school locked down after nearby gunfire. But the victim shot himself in ankle

By Larry Valenzuela

lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

December 21, 2017 11:50 PM

Cole Elementary School was briefly locked down Thursday after a man shot himself nearby, according to the Clovis Police Department.

The shooting in the 500 block of Helm Avenue, just south of the elementary school, was reported about 1:41 p.m.

Officers arrived and assisted emergency workers in treating a 28-year-old who had suffered a gunshot wound to his ankle. Police said that the man was handling a gun when he accidentally shot himself.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and later released.

The incident remains under investigation, with plans to forward the results to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office to consider what, if any, charges should be filed.

Larry Valenzuela: 559-441-6084, @larryvalwork

