A screenshot of a photo depicting Cynthia Houk, 88, of Fresno. She was one of two women found dead Dec. 11, 2017, in a Fresno home.
A screenshot of a photo depicting Cynthia Houk, 88, of Fresno. She was one of two women found dead Dec. 11, 2017, in a Fresno home. Twitter
A screenshot of a photo depicting Cynthia Houk, 88, of Fresno. She was one of two women found dead Dec. 11, 2017, in a Fresno home. Twitter

Crime

If you have security cameras on your house, video could solve a Fresno double killing

By Brianna Calix

bcalix@fresnobee.com

December 21, 2017 05:57 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 05:57 PM

Residents in a northwest Fresno neighborhood are being asked to check home-security video to help investigators solve the slayings of 88-year-old Cynthia Houk and her 55-year-old daughter, Jennifer DuPras.

Fresno County Sheriff’s detectives are seeking surveillance footage from areas along: Palm Avenue between Bullard and Sierra avenues; Sierra between Palm and Maroa avenues; Maroa between Sierra and Bullard; and Bullard between Palm and Maroa.

SurvMapBotti1

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The time frame that detectives are looking at is Dec. 9 to Dec. 11.

Houk and DuPras were found dead Monday, Dec. 11, after DuPras missed an appointment and a neighbor asked deputies to check on the North Colonial Avenue home. Detectives said there was no forced entry into the home.

Neighbors who had a key to the front door let in investigators. Nothing appeared stolen from the home. And those who live in the area said they didn’t notice anything suspicious that weekend.

The women had visible injuries indicating that a homicide occurred, but the sheriff’s office has not released causes of death.

So far, no motive nor suspect has been determined.

DuPras was a retired Kingsburg elementary school principal who was active with the Alliance Francaise de Fresno. Houk was the widow of a former intelligence officer for the U.S. Air Force.

Anyone with information is asked to contact sheriff’s dispatcher at 559-600-3111, Detective Juan Galindo at 559-600-8215 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 (STOP). You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Brianna Calix: 559-441-6166, @BriannaCalix

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads

    Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims warns about random shootings on roads west of Highway 99 during a news conference Thursday morning, Dec. 21.

Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads

Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads 1:06

Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads
Fresno gang members targeted as police sweep through city serving warrants 0:59

Fresno gang members targeted as police sweep through city serving warrants
It may be strike three for career criminal who inspired California's Three Strikes law 0:46

It may be strike three for career criminal who inspired California's Three Strikes law

View More Video