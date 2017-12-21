If you have security cameras on your house, video could solve a Fresno double killing

Residents in a northwest Fresno neighborhood are being asked to check home-security video to help investigators solve the slayings of 88-year-old Cynthia Houk and her 55-year-old daughter, Jennifer DuPras.
Fresno County Sheriff’s detectives are seeking surveillance footage from areas along: Palm Avenue between Bullard and Sierra avenues; Sierra between Palm and Maroa avenues; Maroa between Sierra and Bullard; and Bullard between Palm and Maroa.
The time frame that detectives are looking at is Dec. 9 to Dec. 11.
Houk and DuPras were found dead Monday, Dec. 11, after DuPras missed an appointment and a neighbor asked deputies to check on the North Colonial Avenue home. Detectives said there was no forced entry into the home.
Neighbors who had a key to the front door let in investigators. Nothing appeared stolen from the home. And those who live in the area said they didn’t notice anything suspicious that weekend.
The women had visible injuries indicating that a homicide occurred, but the sheriff’s office has not released causes of death.
So far, no motive nor suspect has been determined.
DuPras was a retired Kingsburg elementary school principal who was active with the Alliance Francaise de Fresno. Houk was the widow of a former intelligence officer for the U.S. Air Force.
Anyone with information is asked to contact sheriff’s dispatcher at 559-600-3111, Detective Juan Galindo at 559-600-8215 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 (STOP). You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Brianna Calix: 559-441-6166, @BriannaCalix
