John Weece, 60, is facing a 500-year prison sentence after he was convicted of 44 child molestation counts.
John Weece, 60, is facing a 500-year prison sentence after he was convicted of 44 child molestation counts. Tulare County District Attorney’s office
John Weece, 60, is facing a 500-year prison sentence after he was convicted of 44 child molestation counts. Tulare County District Attorney’s office

Crime

He was convicted of 44 child molestation charges. He may be eligible for release – in 2528

By Rory Appleton

rappleton@fresnobee.com

December 21, 2017 01:44 PM

A Tulare man convicted of 44 felony child molestation counts Wednesday afternoon could face a five-century prison sentence when he returns to court on Jan. 25.

The Tulare County District Attorney’s office said that John Weece, 60, molested a girl 41 times between Aug. 9, 2013 and Feb. 20, 2016. The girl was 6 years old when the attacks began. Weece also molested two other girls between the ages of 9 and 12 over a three-year period. The jury also confirmed a special allegation of substantial sexual conduct against Weece.

He faces a sentence of 510 years to life in prison. He will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Rory Appleton: 559-441-6015, @RoryDoesPhonics

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads

    Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims warns about random shootings on roads west of Highway 99 during a news conference Thursday morning, Dec. 21.

Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads

Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads 1:06

Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads
Fresno gang members targeted as police sweep through city serving warrants 0:59

Fresno gang members targeted as police sweep through city serving warrants
It may be strike three for career criminal who inspired California's Three Strikes law 0:46

It may be strike three for career criminal who inspired California's Three Strikes law

View More Video