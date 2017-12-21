He was convicted of 44 child molestation charges. He may be eligible for release – in 2528

A Tulare man convicted of 44 felony child molestation counts Wednesday afternoon could face a five-century prison sentence when he returns to court on Jan. 25.
The Tulare County District Attorney’s office said that John Weece, 60, molested a girl 41 times between Aug. 9, 2013 and Feb. 20, 2016. The girl was 6 years old when the attacks began. Weece also molested two other girls between the ages of 9 and 12 over a three-year period. The jury also confirmed a special allegation of substantial sexual conduct against Weece.
He faces a sentence of 510 years to life in prison. He will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
Rory Appleton: 559-441-6015, @RoryDoesPhonics
Comments