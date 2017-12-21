Man touts gang ties, fires gun, is arrested, police report

A man who fired a gun four times and bragged that he was part of the Bulldog gang was arrested Wednesday afternoon in central Fresno after the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system was alerted, police reported.
The incident occurred just before 1 p.m. in the 400 block of North Roosevelt Avenue. Police identified the man as Daryl Menagh, 20. Police said that he also pointed the firearm at a person during an argument.
Police reported that two other men, Terrance Bell and Anthony Wilson, both 20, were also arrested. All three were booked on charges of assault with a firearm.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
