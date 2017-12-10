Man suffers shotgun wound inside apartment

A man suffered a gunshot wound Sunday night in a central Fresno apartment, police said.
The shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. near Mayfair Drive and Normal Avenue, just north of the major intersection of McKinley Avenue and First Street. That’s a few blocks north of where a drive-by shooting happened a week ago.
Lt. Carl McKnight said there have been four or five shootings in the neighborhood in the last 30 days.
He said not a lot of information is available, including leads about a suspect. The victim was not named, but McKnight said he’s a known gang member and parolee.
McKnight said officers who were called to the scene found the victim outside a garage with the shotgun wound to his arm. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, but McKnight said the victim was lucky his arm wasn’t blown off.
Larry Valenzuela: 559-441-6084, @larryvalwork
