Police at the scene of a shooting Sunday night near Mayfair Drive and Normal Avenue in central Fresno. Larry Valenzuela lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

Crime

Man suffers shotgun wound inside apartment

By Larry Valenzuela

lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

December 10, 2017 08:40 PM

A man suffered a gunshot wound Sunday night in a central Fresno apartment, police said.

The shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. near Mayfair Drive and Normal Avenue, just north of the major intersection of McKinley Avenue and First Street. That’s a few blocks north of where a drive-by shooting happened a week ago.

Lt. Carl McKnight said there have been four or five shootings in the neighborhood in the last 30 days.

He said not a lot of information is available, including leads about a suspect. The victim was not named, but McKnight said he’s a known gang member and parolee.

McKnight said officers who were called to the scene found the victim outside a garage with the shotgun wound to his arm. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, but McKnight said the victim was lucky his arm wasn’t blown off.

Larry Valenzuela: 559-441-6084, @larryvalwork

