Who shot a man and left him on a Visalia street? Police want your help

Investigators in Visalia are searching for clues on what led to a shooting that left a man with several gunshot wounds Saturday, police said.
Sgt. Daniel Ford said officers found the 30-year-old man injured on First and Pine streets, near Oval Park. He was taken to nearby Kaweah Delta Medical Center and was in stable condition.
The shooting was reported about 5:20 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Visalia Police Department at 559-734-8117.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
