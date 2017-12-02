Visalia police are asking for the public’s help in locating suspects related to a shooting that left a man injured on the street Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.
Crime

Who shot a man and left him on a Visalia street? Police want your help

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

cdelgado@fresnobee.com

December 02, 2017 07:03 PM

Investigators in Visalia are searching for clues on what led to a shooting that left a man with several gunshot wounds Saturday, police said.

Sgt. Daniel Ford said officers found the 30-year-old man injured on First and Pine streets, near Oval Park. He was taken to nearby Kaweah Delta Medical Center and was in stable condition.

The shooting was reported about 5:20 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Visalia Police Department at 559-734-8117.

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez

