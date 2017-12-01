Visalia police arrested three people on Friday who are suspected of stealing stealing computers and other equipment from the Golden West complex over the Thanksgiving break.
Crime

Burglars stole computers and vandalized Golden West in Visalia over Thanksgiving

By Brianna Calix

bcalix@fresnobee.com

December 01, 2017 04:55 PM

Visalia police arrested three people on Friday who are suspected of stealing computers and other equipment from the Golden West complex over the Thanksgiving break.

The Visalia Unified School District reported the theft on Nov. 24 along with property damage, including broken windows and damage to a storage shed at both Golden Oak Elementary and Golden West High School.

On Friday, police conducted a probation search in the 1800 block of North Maple Street and found several of the stolen items.

Police arrested Lee Roy Miles, 21, Daniel Cortez Martinez, 20, and a 16-year-old on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy and possession of stolen property. Miles and Martinez were booked into Tulare County Jail, and the teen was booked into Juvenile Hall.

Brianna Calix: 559-441-6166, bcalix@fresnobee.com, @BriannaCalix

