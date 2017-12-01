Crime

Out of jail, man goes back to Kingsburg woman’s home and takes her prisoner

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

December 01, 2017 01:46 PM

A man recently released from custody was rearrested by Kingsburg police Thursday after he violated a domestic violence restraining order and held a woman against her will, police reported.

Gary Don Armstrong, 48, is also charged with assault with a deadly weapon, dissuading a witness and possession of a controlled substance.

Kingsburg Police Chief Niel Dadian said 6-feet, 1-inch, 260 pound Armstrong left jail and went to the woman’s home, where he falsely imprisoned her. She was able to send a text to a relative, who alerted police. Officers went to the home and forced entry to free the woman and rearrest Armstrong. He was rebooked into Fresno County Jail.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fresno police tackle suspect in beating of woman

    Two Fresno police officers corral a man suspected of beating a woman Dec. 1, 2017. Police said the man struggled with an officer inside a pickup truck before breaking free.

Fresno police tackle suspect in beating of woman

Fresno police tackle suspect in beating of woman 2:04

Fresno police tackle suspect in beating of woman
Home Depot burglary suspect caught on surveillance video Thanksgiving Day 0:53

Home Depot burglary suspect caught on surveillance video Thanksgiving Day
Surveillance video captures suspect wanted in connection with firearms theft 0:25

Surveillance video captures suspect wanted in connection with firearms theft

View More Video