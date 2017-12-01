Out of jail, man goes back to Kingsburg woman’s home and takes her prisoner

A man recently released from custody was rearrested by Kingsburg police Thursday after he violated a domestic violence restraining order and held a woman against her will, police reported.
Gary Don Armstrong, 48, is also charged with assault with a deadly weapon, dissuading a witness and possession of a controlled substance.
Kingsburg Police Chief Niel Dadian said 6-feet, 1-inch, 260 pound Armstrong left jail and went to the woman’s home, where he falsely imprisoned her. She was able to send a text to a relative, who alerted police. Officers went to the home and forced entry to free the woman and rearrest Armstrong. He was rebooked into Fresno County Jail.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
