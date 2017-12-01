The SWAT team was looking for stolen cars. It found a bomb.

SWAT teams disposed of an explosive device while making arrests in Squaw Valley connected to multiple vehicle burglaries, the Clovis Police Department reported Friday.
Police were assisted by Fresno Sheriff’s SWAT deputies during the arrests at two homes on the Squaw Valley property, said spokesman Ty Wood. Taken into custody were Jeffrey Stubblefield, 41, on charges of possession of stolen property, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of an explosive device. Brand Cardenas, 39, was booked on charges of possession of methamphetamine and obstructing an officer.
Wood said four stolen vehicles were recovered on the property. The investigation was launched in response to vehicle burglaries in the Clovis and Fresno area.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
