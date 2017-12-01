More Videos

    Two Fresno police officers corral a man suspected of beating a woman Dec. 1, 2017. Police said the man struggled with an officer inside a pickup truck before breaking free.

Two Fresno police officers corral a man suspected of beating a woman Dec. 1, 2017. Police said the man struggled with an officer inside a pickup truck before breaking free. Jim Guy The Fresno Bee
Crime

Fight erupts between officer and a man police saw beating a woman, authorities say

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

December 01, 2017 12:52 PM

UPDATED 49 MINUTES AGO

A man was booked Friday morning for allegedly assaulting an officer after a fight broke out when police tried to arrest him for beating a woman.

Police said the incident began about 9:50 a.m. on North Calaveras Street just south of East Belmont Avenue, where officers were sent to investigate a disturbance and saw a man beating a woman.

According to police Sgt. Glen Schafer, when officers intervened, the man tried to drive away in a pickup truck and officers moved to stop him. A struggle erupted in the truck before the man broke from the vehicle and ran. He was tackled by two officers, who struggled with him for several minutes in an effort to put him in handcuffs.

Officers used a Taser electronic device to subdue the suspect during the struggle.

“Stop resisting,” one officers shouted repeatedly.

The suspect was taken to a hospital to be checked out, Schafer said.

The woman who was the victim of the attack slipped away during the fracas, and officers were looking for her.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

    Two Fresno police officers corral a man suspected of beating a woman Dec. 1, 2017. Police said the man struggled with an officer inside a pickup truck before breaking free.

