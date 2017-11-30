Fresno police identify suspect in October killing of ‘dedicated family man’

Fresno police have identified a man suspected of an October shooting that killed Roberto Ramos outside his home and injured his wife and son.
Police identified Lavale Vean, a 20-year-old man with ties to Fresno, Madera and Las Vegas as the suspect.
Ramos, 52, was killed after he and his wife, Irma Ramos, 52, and son Jacob Ramos, 20, were shot outside their home in the 5000 block of West Fir Avenue.
After investigating, Fresno police Sgt. Andre Benson said the family is not involved in gangs or criminal activity and that the shooting was “a violent attack on unsuspecting victims and displays a complete disregard for human life.”
All three family members were hospitalized at Community Regional Medical Center. The wife and son suffered wounds that were not life-threatening wounds, but Roberto Ramos died at the hospital, Benson said.
Benson said Ramos was dedicated to his family and was a maintenance technician for a large restaurant chain.
Lt. David Madrigal declined to comment on the motive for the killing, but said police found connections between Vean and the Ramos family. He called the crime “isolated but deliberate.”
Vean is on probation for armed robbery and has additional warrants out of Madera for gun-related charges and Fresno for burglary charges. He should be considered armed and dangerous, police said in a news release.
Vean is described as a black man with short dreadlocks, standing about 6 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds. Police said he has a large tattoo of a cross on his chest.
Police also identified two suspect vehicles: a black Honda Civic and a small silver Jeep SUV.
If Vean is spotted, members of the public should contact Detective Porcella at 559-974-6662 or Detective Miranda at 559-621-2452.
